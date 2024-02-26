Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Meet this year's Fur Rondy pin designer (and his mom) | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published February 26, 2024 at 7:14 PM AKST
A man and a woman pose in front of glass cases.
Fur Rondy pin designer Corey Green (right) and his mother, Lori Smith, at the Fur Rondy headquarters in downtown Anchorage. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media.

Corey Green has been drawing and painting since he can remember. He grew up around Fur Rondy and has been passionate about the events, the people and the pins since the 80s. After submitting his third design into the contest, his pin was selected. It's called Circle of Life and reflects Green's love of animals, featuring an orca and a baby fur seal. His family has deep ties to Fur Rondy and that passion has continued on to a fourth generation.

This week on State of Art we go downtown to the Fur Rondy HQ and retail shop to speak with Green and his mom, store manager Lori Smith, about their family's long history with the event, pin collecting and more.

LINKS:
Fur Rondy website Fur Rondy pins

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
