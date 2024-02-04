Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's 2024 forecast | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published February 4, 2024 at 6:41 PM AKST

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's 2024 economic forecast for the city. The report covers demographics and employment, updates of various sectors of the economy and expectations for the future. Keynote speaker Patience Fairbrother discusses national relocation trends and talent attraction and Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson gives an update on the city.

SPEAKERS:
Jenna Wright, President and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson
Patience Fairbrother, Keynote speaker, Vice President, Talent Attraction, DCI

LINKS:
AEDC 2024 Anchorage Economic Forecast Report
AEDC website

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
