Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 2, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 2, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKST
two men at a meeting table
Mark Begich, left, describes his downtown hotel redevelopment project to the board of the Anchorage Community Development Authority at a recent meeting. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An Anchorage entity sells a valuable piece of downtown property for far less than its appraised value. Plus, an executive order to eliminate the oversight board for the nation's largest state park shocks residents. And, mushers and dog teams in the Yukon Quest will brave frigid temperatures this weekend.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
