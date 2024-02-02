Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 2, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An Anchorage entity sells a valuable piece of downtown property for far less than its appraised value. Plus, an executive order to eliminate the oversight board for the nation's largest state park shocks residents. And, mushers and dog teams in the Yukon Quest will brave frigid temperatures this weekend.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.