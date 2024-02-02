Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 2, 2024
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
An Anchorage entity sells a valuable piece of downtown property for far less than its appraised value. Plus, an executive order to eliminate the oversight board for the nation's largest state park shocks residents. And, mushers and dog teams in the Yukon Quest will brave frigid temperatures this weekend.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Anna Canny in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.