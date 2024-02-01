Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:45 PM AKST
ENSTAR President John Sims speaks at a press conference at Anchorage City Hall on Feb. 1, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Frigid temperatures and increased demand for natural gas cause concern in Southcentral. Plus, Alaska's charter school students rank first in the nation, as lawmakers consider an expansion. And, the Board of Game considers changes for hunting and trapping in Western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
