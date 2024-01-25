What's New in Avalanche Forecasting for Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula? | Outdoor Explorer

Alaskans live in a world of snow and this winter of 2023-24 is shaping up to be an epic one. With the record amount of snow comes lots of interest in recreating in the mountains: skiing, snow machining, snowshoeing, dog sledding and more. To help people make good decisions in avalanche terrain, the Chugach National Forest Service's Chugach Avalanche Center, Chugach State Park and Friends of the Chugach Avalanche Center have hired additional avalanche forecasters. They join host Paul Twardock to discuss what is new with their forecasts and outlooks. Joining Paul is Wendy Wagner: Director of the Chugach Avalanche Center, Mary Gianotti: Chugach front range forecaster, Mik Dalpes: Seward area forecaster, and Daniel Krueger: Seward area forecaster. On the second half of the show APU faculty Anne St Claire discusses her research on how people are using avalanche forecasts.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

1st segment:

Wendy Wagner, Director, Chugach Avalanche Center

Mary Gianotti, Chugach front range forecaster

Mik Dalpes, Seward area forecaster

Daniel Krueger, Seward area forecaster

2nd segment:

Anne St Claire, APU faculty, avalanche researcher

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 25th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 25th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT