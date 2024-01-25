Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:46 PM AKST
A sunken boat in Aurora Harbor in Juneau, Alaska.
A sunken boat in Aurora Harbor on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

FEMA announces new rules that could help victims of future natural disasters in Alaska. Plus, five feet of new snow in Juneau has residents concerned about how much their roofs can hold. And, a new Alutiiq language textbook aims to help more people learn the endangered Alaska Native language.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello and Sage Smiley in Bethel

Katie Anastas and Anna Canny in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey