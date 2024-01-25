Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal prosecutors say more than 50 indicted drug traffickers targeted both Alaska's cities and its far-flung communities. Plus, a new report puts a price tag on the impacts of climate change in rural Alaska. And, teens in Wasilla go ice fishing to learn about food sovereignty.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.