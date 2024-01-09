Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 8, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal aviation officials investigate a mid-air blow out on an Alaska Airlines plane. Plus, Indigenous Alaskans are appointed to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council's Advisory Panel. And, a teenager and her dog team take top honors from mushing's best at the Knik 200.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jenn Shelton in Haines

Katie Anastas, Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.