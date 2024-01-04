Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:40 PM AKST
the Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska Capitol on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Could the state take over Anchorage's port? A bill in the Legislature would do just that. Plus, a planned drag story hour in Soldotna is canceled over safety concerns. And, Fairbanks middle schoolers organized an event to help their homeless neighbors.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board and Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
