Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published January 2, 2024 at 10:39 PM AKST
Sitka
Summer tourists in downtown Sitka (File/KCAW)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska economists say there are twice as many job openings as unemployed people in the state. Also, some Sitkans say cruise ship tourism traffic is getting out of hand. And Juneau residents ring in the new year by jumping into frigid water.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.>
