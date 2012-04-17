Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Mudrooms: Stories of Transition

Alaska Public Media | By Town Square 49
Published April 17, 2012 at 2:03 PM AKDT
Kirk Hardcastle
Kirk Hardcastle

In the category of Alaskan storytelling events, Anchorage has Arctic Entries.  And, over the past two seasons, the monthly event has become so popular it has relocated to larger venue and still been sold out in a matter of moments.

In Juneau, they're just as sophisticated - just a little muddier. Mudrooms is a community-powered monthly event in Juneau, Alaska where real people tell real stories, live.

On Tuesday, April 3, at the 5th Mudrooms event, 7 Juneau community members shared a personal story related to the evening's theme: Transitions.

Here's a sample story about the transition from youth to middle age (and being born with a second stomach) as told by Kirk Hardcastle:

Click here

Click the player to listen.

More stories are available at mudrooms.blogspot.com.  Mudrooms' creators are Amanda Compton and Alida Bus. Audio production by Marc Wheeler.
Town Square 49
Alaska community news powered by the people. Become a citizen journalist, or enlist your organization today and join the conversation.
