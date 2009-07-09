Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Early Friday morning schedule update

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 9, 2009 at 6:03 PM AKDT

Work will be done this evening (Thursday) on KSKA's program delivery system temporarily interrupting our live news from the BBC this evening and early tomorrow (Friday) morning . Until the program link is restored, you'll hear Marian McPartland Piano Jazz tonight at midnight, followed by Tech Nation at 1:00 am, Sound Medicine at 2:00 am and City Arts and Lectures at 3:00 am.BBC World News should be back at 4:00 am Friday morning with Morning Edition at 5:00 am.Thanks for listening and thanks for your support.
