Off Mic: AWAC Presents returns in September

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 29, 2008 at 8:00 AM AKDT

The Ambassador of Austria, Eva Nowotny followed by assistant professor, Dr. Mia Bloom will complete the first season of AWAC Presents on KSKA - Anchorage. Listen for Eva Notwotny on Friday, May 30th and the final episode of AWAC Presents with Dr. Bloom on Friday, June 6th at 8:00 PM. KSKA began recording the Alaska World Affairs Council at the Hilton Anchorage and producing AWAC Presents in November 2007. BBC World Service will replace AWAC Presents Friday nights at 8:00, beginning on June 13th. AWAC Presents will return to KSKA for a second season of speakers from around the globe when the council resumes in September 2008. If you missed any shows this season, listen online!
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack