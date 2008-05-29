Off Mic: AWAC Presents returns in September
The Ambassador of Austria, Eva Nowotny followed by assistant professor, Dr. Mia Bloom will complete the first season of AWAC Presents on KSKA - Anchorage. Listen for Eva Notwotny on Friday, May 30th and the final episode of AWAC Presents with Dr. Bloom on Friday, June 6th at 8:00 PM. KSKA began recording the Alaska World Affairs Council at the Hilton Anchorage and producing AWAC Presents in November 2007. BBC World Service will replace AWAC Presents Friday nights at 8:00, beginning on June 13th. AWAC Presents will return to KSKA for a second season of speakers from around the globe when the council resumes in September 2008. If you missed any shows this season, listen online!