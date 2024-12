Reduction in national funding for the Spanish language news magazine Epicentro Politico has changed the format from an hour to a half hour, Sunday nights at 7:00p.m. The program, produced by Hispanic Communications Network is an important program that delivers national and international news in Spanish to KSKA listeners. KSKA's Algo Nuevo with Dave Luera begins at 7:30p.m. Sundays on FM 91.1.