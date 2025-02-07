Vanessa Romo
-
The aircraft maker is under renewed pressure to strengthen quality management. But critics say a fundamental cultural shift is needed.
-
Under the program, those who lost family members or were injured could receive more than $1 million — but they'd waive the right to sue.
-
Kenyero Fuentes, 14, was one of more than a hundred victims claimed in the inferno that ravaged the historic town of Lahaina in Maui on Aug. 8.
-
Here are answers to some of the most common questions about the RSV infection, who is most at risk and what might be causing this year's outbreak.
-
The latest spike is months early and it's pushing care facilities to capacity. Children under the age of 5 are most vulnerable.
-
The death toll at Robb Elementary school in south Texas has climbed to 21. The 18-year-old gunman is dead, police said.
-
As for take-out or dine-in menus, the USDA said those prices are predicted to go up between 5.5 and 6.5% for the remainder of this year.
-
In all cases, the vaccine proved to provide strong protection against becoming seriously ill.
-
The COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide powerful protection, even against the delta variant, the CDC said. It also found that vaccinated people were 10 times less likely to be hospitalized.
-
Health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic say there is another concerning prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.