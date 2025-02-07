Tamara Keith
-
The 1,500 people had been serving long prison sentences that would have been shorter under today's laws and practices.
-
The new agreement will help Trump officials access classified information needed to prepare to take over on Jan. 20.
-
President Biden sat side by side Wednesday with the predecessor — now, successor — he has called a threat to democracy.
-
Haley is the only major GOP candidate left facing former President Donald Trump, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out Sunday.
-
President Biden's Thursday approval came a day after the Senate approved the stop-gap spending bill, designed by new House Speaker Mike Johnson.
-
Concern about the rise of China has been an early feature in the 2024 U.S. presidential race. Some 58% of Americans say it's a critical threat.
-
"We'll make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of itself," President Biden said from the White House Tuesday, with U.S. aid and warships already en route.
-
Households in the U.S. will receive eight test kits via the U.S. Postal Service. The release comes as cases have risen over 60% in the U.S. over the past two weeks.
-
More than half of U.S. households have ordered at-home COVID-19 tests to be shipped to their homes. Now they can get more.