Sophia Carlisle
Around 70% of Alaska’s waters are unmapped — a percentage that’s much too high for staff with NOAA's Seascape Alaska initiative.
Dozens of Alaska residents signed up to testify against the proposed Alaska School Activities Association rule, with many calling it anti-trans.
Last year, over 47,000 earthquakes were recorded in Alaska and nearby regions, a slight decrease in seismic activity compared to recent years.
The Alaska State Board of Education has approved a resolution that supports barring transgender female students from participating in girls’ sports.
Twice as many pregnant or recently pregnant women died in 2021 compared to recent years, according to the study.