Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Scientists at the Alaska Earthquake Center are monitoring an unusually high number of moderate earthquakes near Adak Island.
Orca depredation isn't just a costly headache for fishermen — it can be dangerous for orcas, too.
After a young humpback whale was found entangled in Iliuliuk Bay, experts carefully cut the line wrapped around its mouth and tail Friday.
A team of state and federal officials were able to free the whale Friday morning.
The Department of Defense declined to discuss the origin or purpose of the balloon, which was brought to Dutch Harbor then flown to Anchorage.
There are no bears today on Unalaska and Amaknak Islands, where the bones were found, and no historical records of bears ever living there.
State officials say winds are pushing ash plumes southwest from the volcano on Unimak Island, with an advisory in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday.
Unalaska’s Head Start is run by the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, a regional, nonprofit tribal organization.
Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutians — it’s had nearly 30 eruptions since 1824.
While many Bering Sea crab populations find themselves in freefall, Dungeness crab is breaking records in regions that used to hardly see them.