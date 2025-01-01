Scott Horsley
Trump has promised to cut taxes and government regulations, slap tariffs on imports and order large deportations of immigrants.
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.8% in the third quarter, led by strong consumer spending.
Hundreds of tons of bananas are stuck in transit — and they won't keep for long.
The Federal Reserve moved aggressively Wednesday to start cutting interest rates as easing inflation fears gives way to concern about the job market.
The Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates on Wednesday — marking a milestone in the central bank's long-running battle against inflation.
Consumer prices in August were up 2.5% from a year ago — the smallest annual increase since February 2021.
Gasoline prices tumbled 5% during October, which helped to keep overall inflation — down from 3.7% in September — in check.
The cost of auto insurance jumped more than 19% during the year ending in August, while overall inflation was 3.7%, the Labor Department said.
Americans began the new year with a spending spree, but businesses are not sure how long it can last.
Rising prices are the number one concern for voters in this year's midterm elections, outpacing abortion, crime and other hot-button issues.