Sarah Jones

Sarah (or Sorcha to her loved ones) joined the Alaska Public Media team in December 2025.

Her professional background is in educational publishing and account management, working in close partnership with National and State Parks Services as well as local small businesses and bookstores across Alaska and the Western region of the lower 48. Sarah grew up loving PBS programs such as Sesame Street, Reading Rainbow and The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross. As an adult, she is a daily KSKA listener and loves to watch nature documentaries, period dramas and cooking shows. She believes public media is an essential service and is excited to help support the Alaska Public Media team and connect with our surrounding communities.

Outside the office, Sarah loves working in her garden, painting and sketching, hiking, and archery. When not out adventuring in nature or hitting the gym, she likes to unwind by trying new recipes, reading, and playing videogames with her amazing partner Nick and adorable cat Nyx.