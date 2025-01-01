Meg Duff
Last weekend’s closure may have marked the first time a regulation allowing state closures was used in Bristol Bay.
Sockeye salmon returning to Bristol Bay this year were, on average, the smallest the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has ever seen.
The decision, which came after a legal battle over who should pay for bycatch monitors on trawl boats, may affect all federally regulated industries.
Northline Seafoods CEO Ben Blakey doesn't think this summer's electrical fire aboard the Hannah will have a lasting financial impact.
Colleagues and relatives say 21-year-old Corwin Wheeler was doing what he loved when he was trapped in fishing gear and went overboard Friday.
Northline Seafoods says nobody was hurt in Sunday's fire aboard the Hannah, but its processing capacity is down to about a third of normal.