Lolita C. Baldor
-
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday. It was the fourth such downing in eight days.
-
“We’re trying to get to a place where we have Arctic capable forces — forces that can survive and operate in that environment," said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.
-
Military troops must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.”
-
Members of the U.S. military would be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Sept. 15, under a plan announced by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden.