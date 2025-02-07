Lisa Phu
A bill introduced Wednesday proposes the highest single-year increase to the base student allocation, but some say it’s not enough.
A state leader cites multiple reasons for the growth of the backlog, which has no clear end in sight.
Some private schools publicize how state program can offset tuition.
A complaint filed Friday alleges some families have waited four months for nutrition assistance.
Two of three senators outside the state Legislature's supermajority do not have standing committee assignments.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy sees hundreds of millions of dollars in carbon sequestration.
Anchorage Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay still led Democratic challenger Denny Wells, after results were announced Thursday afternoon.
As Dr. carolyn Brown reflects on her past as an abortion provider, she said she struggles with how to define the beginning of personhood.
Alaska students stay steady in reading but decline in math since pre-pandemic, says national assessmentMath scores were down this year for students in Alaska from pre-pandemic 2019, according to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
None of the 15 people to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody in 2022 so far “died as a result of others,” according to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.