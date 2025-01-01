Kirk Siegler
Burgum ran in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. He then became a vocal supporter of Preesident-elect Donald Trump and was shortlisted for the GOP vice presidential nomination.
A new study found that the drying Great Salt Lake in Utah is now a major source of the gas emissions that are causing the climate to warm.
A U.S. Forest Service burn boss was due before a Grant County court Monday on charges after a 2022 controlled burn that spread onto private land.
In 2021 Wyoming led the nation in gun suicide rates, followed by Montana and Alaska. Survivors and health officials are working to change that.
In Nevada, tribal opposition to a proposed lithium mine is testing the White House's pledge to electrify America's transportation system and give more of a voice to Indigenous people in federal lands.