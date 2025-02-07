Jonathan Franklin
After the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants flown into Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, local organizations and community members have been providing around-the-clock support.
The mask-wearing requirement had been initially imposed in early 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden took office.
The group argues that the restrictions no longer reflect the "realities of the current epidemiological environment."
The Biden administration says Americans should be able to order COVID tests online later this month.
Despite pressure from health experts who advocated for adding a testing requirement, the agency is standing by its original guidance that a negative test is not needed for people who are fever-free and whose symptoms have improved.
Colorado health officials say the case was identified in a resident who tested positive after traveling to southern Africa. Another case of the variant was reported in Minnesota earlier Thursday.