Jeff Brady
Coal and natural gas-fired power plants would have to dramatically reduce the climate-warming greenhouse gasses they emit under proposed federal rules.
Exxon's climate research decades back painted an accurate picture of global warming, according to a new scientific paper. Still, the oil company continued climate-denying policy efforts.
The spike was attributed to a slew of causes, including behavior changes after COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, but environmental advocates say it's worrisome.