Francisco Martínezcuello
Troopers say Kyle V. White, 36, was intoxicated and being held at a tribal jail Tuesday when he used a lighter to ignite his mattress.
Bethel police say a new examination of Nikki Taylor's death two years ago found more than a dozen "points of contention" with initial findings.
The Bethel branch workers' withdrawal of their petition came the same day that staff in Albuquerque, N.M. voted to form a union.
The Alaska National Guard’s annual community outreach program, Operation Santa Claus, is in its 68th year. Through the program, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and some of their helper elves bring Christmas cheer to communities off the road system.
Leonard "Pete" Hicks' letter, effective Jan. 1, cited "internal and external interference and challenges" that hindered efforts to maintain discipline.
Employees at Bethel’s Wells Fargo, along with a branch in Albuquerque, N.M., filed paperwork to form a new union on Nov. 20.
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter's flight bringing Christmas presents to Tuluksak was diverted to a Napaskiak medevac Wednesday.
Troopers say two packages thrown over the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center's fence contained suboxone and methamphetamine.
The family of Kimberly Fitka O’Domin made an impromptu appearance at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention, saying she was murdered.
Kelly Coopchiak, 25, and Alexander Henry, 31, remain missing after the four incidents. Four other boaters are dead, with two more rescued.