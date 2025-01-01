EJ David
immigrants and refugees make Alaska their home. How are new Alaskans adjusting? How can the government help in their transition? What are the ways through which immigrants and refugees enrich Alaska? Join host E.J. David for conversation about a collaborative community project called “Untapped Talent.”
Juneteenth has been called “America’s Second Independence Day”. But surveys show that only about half of Americans even know what Juneteenth is. So what exactly is Juneteenth? Why is it important? And should it be celebrated? With community leaders Jasmin Smith and Dino Allen, we will discuss the history behind Juneteenth and its continued modern day significance on the next episode of Hometown, Alaska