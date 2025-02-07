Deirdre Walsh
President Biden used the high-profile speech to draw a contrast with his likely 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump.
The House has voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, marking the first time in history that a speaker has been removed this way.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rejected a bipartisan Senate proposal to keep agencies funded through Nov. 17 and instead moved a GOP bill that linked another month of spending with border security.
All four U.S. senators — Democrats Brian Schatz and Chris Murphy, and Republicans Tom Cotton and Katie Britt — have young kids or teens.
It wasn't the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the AP.
Liz Cheney's sustained criticism of former President Trump made her one of his top political targets. She's now laying out her plans to make sure he never wins back the White House.
A day before the federal government is scheduled to run out of money, Congress on Thursday approved a short-term spending bill that will keep federal agencies running through Feb. 18, 2022.