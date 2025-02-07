Deepa Shivaram
Vice President Kamala Harris said she wants to unite the Democratic Party.
President Biden is discontinuing his campaign to seek a second term in the White House, throwing the Democratic race for 2024 wide open.
The Justice Department's new rule requires background checks for all gun sales, not just ones sold at gun stores.
The operation, called SpecTor, began in October 2021 and spanned the United States, Europe and South America.
The U.S. Secret Service has released a first-of-its-kind report that analyzes 173 mass attacks that took place in the country from 2016 to 2020.
The search warrant and property receipt from Monday's FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home have been unsealed by a federal judge. Trump said Thursday he encouraged the release.
The former law professor's name came up a number or times during the Jan. 6 investigation committee's hearing on Trump's pressure to get his vice president to overturn the 2020 election.
For a single day at the end of March, wind was the second-largest source of electricity generation, the Energy Information Administration says. Natural gas is still the nation's largest power source.
Astronomers predict that on March 4, a piece of a rocket launched in 2015 will crash into the moon. It's believed to be first time something man-made has accidentally crashed into the moon.
The lunar event was the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. Almost the entire moon — 99.1% — was cast under the earth's shadow.