David Folkenflik
-
Trump says he'll jail reporters who won't give up the sources of leaks and strip networks of broadcast licenses for fact-checking him.
-
Fox News has struck a deal averting a trial in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit over spurious claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
-
NPR cited Twitter's decision to first label the network's account with the same term it uses for propaganda outlets in Russia and China.
-
Fox News stars, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, privately derided then-President Donald Trump's assertion he'd been cheated of victory in 2020, even as the network amplified such claims.
-
It was a one-two punch for Sarah Palin: The verdict came a day after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the case because Palin's lawyers failed to meet the legal standard of actual malice.
-
A federal judge will dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times even as the jury continues to deliberate.
-
The Republican’s positive test was announced in court just as jury selection was set to begin at a federal courthouse in New York City.