Colette Czarnecki
Some residents of the Southeast Alaska town have had traumatic experiences ending ailing pets' lives in a vet's absence. This isn’t new in rural Alaska.
This year's tree, harvested from the Tongass National Forest, is being carried across the nation on a special trailer.
The site of the Galore Creek Mine, northeast of Wrangell, is very close to headwaters of the Stikine River.
More than a dozen high-school students worked this summer to install Anan Wildlife Observatory's first two online cameras.
Wayne Johnson says the Wrangell Sentinel reported he wanted six borough-owned lots "for free," although he'd face demolition costs.
Kyle Hopkins, who won the Pulitzer Prize for the series "Lawless," says Alaska's criminal justice failures let people get away with sexual assault.
Divers will install 830 pieces of "sacrificial metal" to divert electric currents at three harbor locations in the Southeast Alaska community.
With a vet in the Southeast Alaska town open just 10 days a month, Dorthea Rooney wants officials to let other people ease dying pets' suffering.
State geologists say the Nov. 20 Wrangell landslide that killed six people was caused by excessive amounts of rain in a short period of time.
Residents were divided on the proposal during testimony before the local Port Commission last week.