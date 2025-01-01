Claire Stremple
-
Education Commissioner Deena Bishop said the false citations were in a draft she used generative AI to create.
-
If the vote is successful, the Anchorage Daily News would be the state’s only currently unionized newsroom.
-
The funds are part of more than $86 million in grants nationwide to American Indian and Alaska Native communities.
-
New financial pressure on Head Start operators in Alaska and elsewhere has them turning to Congress for a cost of living increase for their programs.
-
“We know that Alaska is No. 1 in all of the bad things," Sen. Löki Tobin said. "So I think we have a real opportunity to figure out some ways that we can intervene."
-
Consequences are mounting for Alaska as a dispute continues between the state’s education officials and their federal counterparts.
-
Newsroom staff are asking for fair wages, financial transparency and a sustainable workplace environment at the state’s most widely read newspaper.
-
UA President Pat Pitney apologized for the problem, and said the university will pull resources from other areas to help HR work more quickly.
-
University officials say they have made headway on the problem and faculty will be paid “as soon as possible."
-
Congress has been asked to give states more time to spend money for homeless students, but advocates say it may be too late.