Christina McDermott
A group of Dillingham residents is advocating for a united effort within the entire community to protect people and help them recover.
William Corbett, the Curyung Tribe's former financial manager, allegedly stole nearly $80,000 in tribal funds since late October.
An Alaska State Trooper will hold the position, vacant since 2012 amid state staff shortages, as fentanyl and other drugs flow across the region.
The Wood-Tikchik State Park's council, formed in 1978, is among boards and commissions targeted in 12 executive orders from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Kanakanak Hospital staff say the shooter tried to enter the emergency department Sunday then fired shotgun shells, some of them at parked cars.
Worker shortages are driving restaurants to serve fewer tables. Some seafood processors say that’s hurting their bottom line.
James Cockrell says profitability fuels the drug pipeline to Alaska, after Bristol Bay saw three fentanyl overdoses – one fatal – in a single summer week.
Advocates say that until 2018, no one institution had put together a statewide list of cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
Kelly Coopchiak, 25, had been fishing with her uncle on the Nushagak River before leaving alone in her uncle’s boat. She was reported missing Oct. 9.
Dan Barr has spent roughly four decades fishing Bristol Bay — half of them as president of the Bristol Bay Driftnetters Association.