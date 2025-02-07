Charles Maynes
-
Vladimir Putin was reelected with 87% of ballots, in a three-day election derided by Russia's opposition and the West as neither free nor fair.
-
Russia's Victory Day ceremony traditionally echoes the grand military parades of the Soviet era, yet was scaled back amid the war in Ukraine.
-
Explosions rocked several cities across Ukraine in the most extensive attack on the country since the early days of Russia's invasion in February.
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that will send Russians who have gone through military training to join the fight in Ukraine while stopping short of an all-out draft.