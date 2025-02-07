Brian Mann
-
Donald Trump has promised a crackdown that could include military strikes in Mexico. Many experts worry his plan will do harm than good.
-
Many experts say the supply of the deadly synthetic opioid is suddenly drying up in much of the U.S. and fatal overdoses are dropping.
-
The U.S. now has more than 100 Olympic medals, the most of any nation. But there's a bigger story behind the medal count in Paris.
-
Olympic officials threatened to block Salt Lake City's bid to host the 2034 Games if U.S. criticism of the World Anti-Doping Agency persists.
-
For the first time in U.S. history, fatal overdoses peaked above 112,000 deaths, with young people and people of color among the hardest hit.
-
The freshman lawmaker, who fabricated most of the persona he presented to voters in 2022, now faces 13 counts of criminal wrongdoing.
-
The nation's big name-brand pharmacy chains including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart face a federal trial that will test their liability for the opioid epidemic.