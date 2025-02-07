Becky Sullivan
The shootings of a boy in Kansas City and a woman in rural New York have renewed concerns over controversial "stand your ground" self-defense laws.
Access to mifepristone, a medication that is used in about half of all abortions nationwide, hangs in the balance of two contradictory court rulings.
The former president will spend Monday night at Trump Tower before his surrender and arraignment on Tuesday, when the historic charges against him will be unsealed.
The Pentagon will pay for service members to travel for abortion care, a move that comes as many states have rolled back access to the procedure since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Queen Elizabeth II, whose seven decades on the throne of the United Kingdom was a longer reign than any other British monarch, has died at the age of 96.
Another month, another Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who fatally shot two people during the unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis., has been acquitted of all charges in a criminal trial that divided the nation over questions about gun rights, violence at racial justice protests and vigilantism.