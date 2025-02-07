Becky Bohrer
Alaska’s new electoral system has been a model for voters frustrated by political polarization and a sense that they lack real choice at the ballot box.
The crashed Apache gunships were in a group of 14 aircraft during the April crash, according to an Army report. Three of the four soldiers aboard died.
Kevin Pease, George Frese and Eugene Vent will each receive $1.59 million from the City of Fairbanks' insurer. Marvin Roberts is still suing the city.
Here are some issues surrounding glaciers and the floods that result from the bursting of snow-and-ice dams.
Climate change is melting the Mendenhall Glacier. It is receding so quickly that by 2050, it might no longer be visible from its visitor center.
Under the proposal, the state could provide counsel for a governor or lieutenant governor if the attorney general deemed it in the public interest.
The tragedy has torn the Tyau family apart: Two sisters and one of their husbands are dead, while the other’s partner and the boat captain remain missing.
Eli Michel, 34, and Nafiun Awal, 32, were last heard from on May 5, when they checked in with a friend.
The mother of one of the soldiers killed when two helicopters collided last week said her son loved his country and his family and lifted others up.
The suspension of air operations was effective immediately, with units grounded until they complete training in May.