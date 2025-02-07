Anya Kamenetz
A new poll from the nation's largest teachers union finds burnout is widespread, and more educators say they're thinking about leaving.
The people who take care of and educate children under 5 years old, who are too young to be vaccinated, say they're in a special kind of hell right now.
School vaccine mandates have been around for two centuries, but they've always brought pushback.
When can kids safely take off their masks in school? A panel of experts weighs in.
The protests aren't ubiquitous, but they're widespread and intense enough that the National School Boards Association asked President Biden to step in, and Attorney General Merrick Garland then directed the FBI to help.
And more than 1 in 3 adults in households with children say they have experienced serious problems meeting both their work and family responsibilities, according to an NPR poll.