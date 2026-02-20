Alaska legislator's chief of staff arrested on child sex crime charges

A state legislator’s former chief of staff faces charges of child sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking. Federal agents arrested Craig Scott Valdez, 36, early Friday in Juneau, according to court documents.

Valdez is an Anchorage resident listed as having served as Republican Wasilla state Sen. George Rauscher’s chief of staff since November. Valdez was terminated Friday hours after the charges were made public, according to a press secretary for the state Senate minority caucus, of which Rauscher is a member.

Valdez was also elected as chair of the Alaska Young Republicans in January 2025 and became the group’s state committee chair last month, according to social media posts.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Valdez on charges of sex trafficking a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor – for both allegedly producing and receiving child sexual abuse material – and coercion and enticement of a minor. The alleged crimes occurred in October 2025, according to the indictment.

Court documents detail a specific instance in which Valdez allegedly lured a 15-year-old girl to his Anchorage home. But prosecutors also wrote that the FBI has identified at least 11 other potential victims, and federal authorities are asking the public for help as their investigation continues.

In a court filing supporting Valdez’s detention in jail, federal prosecutors laid out what they say happened in October:

Valdez had met the 15-year-old girl on Snapchat, picked her up at her home and drove her to his house, “for the purpose of sexually exploiting the child to celebrate his birthday,” the detention memorandum says.

The girl’s sibling alerted her mother, who used a family tracking application to track her daughter to Valdez’s home in south Anchorage. The mother called Anchorage police after arriving at Valdez’s home and waited outside, where she heard her daughter inside the house say something about wanting to leave.

“(The girl’s) mother then entered the residence, struck Valdez once in the face and recovered the child, who exhibited signs of extreme drug or alcohol intoxication and had difficulty walking and maintaining consciousness,” the memo says. “(Police) responded a short time later, at which point Valdez, puzzlingly, chose to flee from his own residence.”

While the girl had left her own phone at Valdez’s residence, the mother was able to copy messages from a separate linked device showing Valdez had used Snapchat to entice the girl to come to his home for sexual purposes.

The girl later told investigators that other children had introduced her to Valdez when she was 13 or 14 years old.

Law enforcement officials do not think the October incident was the first time Valdez exploited the girl, nor do they think she was his only victim.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a news release Friday that investigators are looking for more information, including other victims. They say he went by the usernames “NONAME20233132” or “DOCHANK” and ask that anyone with further information on Valdez call the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or deliver tips anonymously to tips.fbi.gov .

A request for comment Friday morning to Rauscher’s office was referred to the state Senate minority caucus’s press secretary, who said she did not have any information to release beyond what was publicly available in the court documents. The press secretary, Cassandra Day, texted later to say that Valdez had been fired.

The next hearing in the case is set for Monday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Valdez was fired from his position as state Sen. George Rauscher's chief of staff Friday afternoon.