10,000 U.S., allied troops prepare for large-scale training exercise

The 11th Airborne Division will begin a major training exercise Monday near Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base.

The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, or JPMRC, will be conducted through Feb. 26, mainly around the Yukon Training Area east of Eielson.

11th Airborne officials say this year's exercise won't involve much activity on other training areas around Fort Greely.

That's what Lt. Col. Alissa Clark, Fort Greely's garrison commander, told the Delta Junction City Council in Tuesday's meeting.

"A couple years ago we had a really big group of soldiers that came down here and exercised," Clark said. "It's not going to be that way this time. We will have a very small footprint, potentially some Marines as well as some 11th Airborne individuals."

Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli/U.S. Army / Digital / Digital Soldiers with the 200th Military Police Command practice and perform military police duties during last year's JPMRC in the Donnelly Training Area south of Fort Greely.

An 11th Airborne spokesperson said Friday that the division has transported military vehicles up the Parks Highway from JBER to the Fort Wainwright area. Most of those vehicles were delivered on Alaska Railroad flatcars.

Division officials expect more vehicles will be coming up the highway through the weekend, the spokesperson said.

An 11th Airborne news release says the exercise is intended to test the readiness of 11th Airborne soldiers to deploy quickly and conduct large-scale combat operations in cold weather alongside other U.S. and allied military units.

The spokesperson said about 10,000 servicemembers in the exercise, including some who are working in support roles.

Multinational partners and allies participating in JPMRC include servicemembers from Canada, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. Some will be participating, and some will be observing, the spokesperson said.

This year's exercise also will include greater use of drone aircraft, according to an 11th Airborne informational video – which is AI-generated. It said "Testing will focus on evaluating system performance in sub-freezing temperatures, preserving battery life and ensuring visibility in no- or low-light conditions."

According to the video, the exercise is part of an initiative to adapt drone technology for warfare in the Arctic and other extreme climates.

It said the 11th Airborne has established new drone-manufacturing and training programs at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

