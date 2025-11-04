Anchorage man charged with DUI after fatally striking pedestrian, police say

An Anchorage man has been charged with driving under the influence after allegedly killing a pedestrian with his vehicle last Thursday and then fleeing the scene.

Police say that the fatal crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Fireweed Lane and D Street. Officers say John Ivory, 61, was driving an SUV when he fatally struck a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Lorraine Williams, who had crossed outside a crosswalk near Eide Street. Williams was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a charging document, officials say officers reviewed traffic camera footage and saw Ivory leave the accident and then drive about a mile and a half to get gas at a Circle K off Minnesota Drive. He later headed down West Northern Lights Boulevard in the wrong direction and eventually parked at Wal-Mart in Midtown, roughly a mile and a half from the gas station.

Officers found the vehicle shortly after Ivory parked, charges say, and located him after reviewing the store’s security footage. The charges say Ivory complied with a drug test and a breathalyzer. While Ivory blew a 0.0 in the breathalyzer, officers say they observed several signs suggesting substance impairment. He was arrested and sent to Anchorage Correctional Center on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Ivory is set to make his next court appearance on Wednesday. Williams is the 13th pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle in Anchorage this year. Last year, 15 pedestrians were killed.