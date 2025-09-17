Kodiak man likely fell to his death from 100-foot cliff, troopers say

A Kodiak man on a weekend camping trip was found dead after an apparent fall from a steep cliff, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in an online dispatch that Andrew James Pillans, 30, was among a group of people camping on Long Island, roughly five miles northeast of the City of Kodiak. His fellow campers reported him missing at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers initially searched on the ground with aerial drones, which did not locate Pillans. The U.S. Coast Guard also searched unsuccessfully by air on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the search team along with members of Kodiak Island Search and Rescue located Pillans below a cliff on the south side of Long Island. A spokesperson for troopers said via email that it's likely he fell approximately 100 feet to a rocky shoreline.

Foul play is not suspected. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Pillans is survived by his ex-wife Angela and family of four kids as well as his siblings - Devin Hansen and Richard A. Pillans III of Kodiak, among other family members. Hansen requested in a post on social media that people "respect the family's privacy in this time of mourning."

Copyright 2025 KMXT