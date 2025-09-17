37-year-old Anchorage inmate found dead in his cell, troopers say

A 37-year-old man died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, according to state officials.

Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch Wednesday that Kurt Malutin was discovered in a general housing unit cell at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Correctional Officers and (Alaska Department of Corrections) medical staff already in the housing unit began immediate life-saving measures, which were continued by the Anchorage Fire Department,” troopers said. “Despite these efforts, Malutin was declared deceased around 9:35 p.m.”

Malutin’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine his cause of death, troopers said. No foul play is suspected, but the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened.

Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email Wednesday that Malutin was “discovered deceased” in his cell.

“He was housed alone, and his cell door was locked when he was discovered by another inmate who notified the correctional officer and medical staff who were already in the unit,” McDaniel said.

DOC said in a statement that Malutin had been held since June 26, awaiting trial on charges of third-degree assault, providing false information and violating release conditions from a prior offense.

Asked by email about the circumstances of Malutin’s death, corrections spokeswoman Betsy Holley referred questions about the incident back to the department’s statement.

“No further details will be released, and DOC will not be responding to follow-up questions,” Holley said.