Arctic commission describes research needs in terms of military and community 'security'

More study of changing conditions in the Arctic, a region where Russia and other nations are increasing their military presence, is needed to support U.S. national defense, according to a new federal report.

The U.S. Arctic Research Commission, an independent federal agency that advises the White House and Congress, made the recommendation in a brief report released last month.

“The Arctic region is critical to the defense of our homeland, the protection of U.S. national sovereignty, and the fulfillment of our nation’s defense commitments. Research is critical to ensuring that the United States sustains strategic and tactical advantages over our competitors and adversaries as Arctic conditions evolve,” the commission said.

The commission said its report is intended to help guide the next federal five-year Arctic research plan, for 2027 through 2031, that is being developed by the Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee, a collaboration of 18 federal agencies. The U.S. Arctic Research Commission and Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee are related organizations, both created by the Arctic Research and Policy Act of 1984.

Along with military security, other Arctic issues that should be the subject of further research are also classified in the commission’s report as aspects of security.

One is energy, which is expensive in rural Alaska. Although the report does not specifically mention renewable energy, it advocates for research into a variety of energy sources.

“Energy that is locally produced, affordable, and from diversified sources is required to greatly enhance energy security for Alaskan communities, commercial development, and military installations,” the report said.

Another need that the report said research should address is “economic security.” Alaska fisheries deserve special attention, said the report, which noted that the state is the world’s seventh largest seafood exporter and that the industry generates more than $5 billion in annual revenue.

More study of seafood issues is important to Alaska Natives, the report said. Native communities “have relied on fishing for centuries to sustain their customary and traditional way of life,” it said. “Changes that impact these fisheries are occurring both on land and in the ocean, and research and infrastructure that allows continuous environmental monitoring are needed to understand the impact of these changes and ensure viable and prosperous fisheries.”

Meanwhile, a separate research organization with non-governmental partners is set to end operations in a few weeks.

The Arctic Research Consortium of the United States, a research-coordinating organization that traces its history to the late 1950s and was formally established in 1988, plans to shut down at the end of this month. The commission, with partners that include the University of Alaska’s Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program, the Anchorage Museum and the Eskimo Walrus Commission, had been mostly funded by the National Science Foundation. The Trump administration axed that funding this year.