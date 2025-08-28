Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Anchorage police spokesman fired after shoplifting charge

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:36 PM AKDT
Anchorage Police Department downtown headquarters on June 9, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)
Lex Treinen
/
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Police Department downtown headquarters on June 9, 2020.

A spokesman for the Anchorage Police Department has been fired after he was charged with shoplifting.

In a statement Thursday, police department officials wrote that Christopher Barraza, 40, shoplifted from a South Anchorage Target store on Aug. 19. He was allegedly wearing his police department-issued jacket at the time.

“He was not believed to be serving in an official capacity for the department at the time of the theft,” police officials wrote.

Police say they responded to a shoplifting report on Aug. 21, and Barazza was fired the next day.

Barraza began working for the police department last December, and was named by Alaska Journal of Commerce as one of the state’s top professionals younger than 40 earlier this year.

Police say Barraza was charged with theft, though the charges had not appeared in an online court database as of Thursday.

He did not respond to a request for comment.
Public Safety
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
