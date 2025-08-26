Troopers investigating body found on beach near Nome

Alaska State Troopers have opened an investigation following the discovery of a body on the beach just outside Nome city limits.

Troopers said they received the report Friday morning around 9 a.m. A multi-agency response from the troopers, Nome Police Department, Nome Volunteer Fire Department and an ambulance operated by Norton Sound Health Corporation could be seen lining the seawall.

Troopers said the body was dressed in winter gear and found in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. Troopers said the body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for positive identification and further examination.

Troopers frequently work with the Medical Examiner’s Office in cases where individuals are found in remote areas or in advanced stages of decomposition. The office is responsible for confirming identity through medical and scientific methods, which can include dental records, fingerprints, or DNA analysis.

Authorities have not released details about the possible cause of death. The case remains under investigation.