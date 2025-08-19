Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second of 3 new Coast Guard cutters commissioned in Kodiak

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published August 19, 2025 at 9:50 AM AKDT
The Earl Cunningham (right) flying flags next to the John Witherspoon (left), a nearly identical ship which was commissioned in April.
1 of 12  — 0.jpg
The Earl Cunningham (right) flying flags next to the John Witherspoon (left), a nearly identical ship which was commissioned in April.
Brian Venua / KMXT
A Coast Guard color guard returns walks back from the front stage during the ceremony.
2 of 12  — 1.jpg
A Coast Guard color guard returns walks back from the front stage during the ceremony.
Brian Venua / KMXT
Coast Guard musicians play for the Earl Cunningham's commissioning ceremony.
3 of 12  — 2.jpg
Coast Guard musicians play for the Earl Cunningham's commissioning ceremony.
Brian Venua / KMXT
22 out of the Earl Cunningham's 24 total crewmembers stands at parade rest during the ceremony.
4 of 12  — 3.jpg
22 out of the Earl Cunningham's 24 total crewmembers stands at parade rest during the ceremony.
Brian Venua / KMXT
The Earl Cunningham's commanding officer, Lt. Frederick "Rick" Scott
5 of 12  — 4.jpg
The Earl Cunningham's commanding officer, Lt. Frederick "Rick" Scott
Brian Venua / KMXT
The Earl Cunningham's crew was presented a Long Glass as part of the boat's commissioning ceremony.
6 of 12  — 5.jpg
The Earl Cunningham's crew was presented a Long Glass as part of the boat's commissioning ceremony.
Brian Venua / KMXT
Earl Cunningham's eldest granddaughter and the boat's sponsor, Penney Helmer, gives a speech about her grandfather.
7 of 12  — 6.jpg
Earl Cunningham's eldest granddaughter and the boat's sponsor, Penney Helmer, gives a speech about her grandfather.
Brian Venua / KMXT
The new ship's crew leaves the ceremony, marching to the ship.
8 of 12  — 7.jpg
The new ship's crew leaves the ceremony, marching to the ship.
Brian Venua / KMXT
The ship's crew walked the new cutter as part of the ceremony.
9 of 12  — 8.jpg
The ship's crew walked the new cutter as part of the ceremony.
Brian Venua / KMXT
The ship's control room features a stuffed pig named Hamlet. The crew changes his outfit depending on where they are.
10 of 12  — 9.jpg
The ship's control room features a stuffed pig named Hamlet. The crew changes his outfit depending on where they are.
Brian Venua
The Earl Cunningham's controls.
11 of 12  — 10.jpg
The Earl Cunningham's controls.
Brian Venua / KMXT
A Coast Guard hat set atop some files near a window in the control room.
12 of 12  — 11.jpg
A Coast Guard hat set atop some files near a window in the control room.
Brian Venua / KMXT

The newest U.S. Coast Guard vessel in Alaska was commissioned at Base Kodiak last week and is set to officially begin service.

The Earl Cunningham is the second of three new cutters to be homeported in Kodiak. It joins the John Witherspoon which was commissioned in Kodiak in April. By the end of this year the third vessel, the Frederick Mann, is scheduled to arrive in Kodiak and be commissioned into service as well.

Acting Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday said these 154-foot cutters have the capability to move beyond the Gulf of Alaska, into places like the Aleutian Islands and the Bering Sea.

"They're amazingly capable, much more so than the older 110-foot patrol boats that they replaced," Lunday said. "And so that enables us to move them forward and base them temporarily, position them out of forward operating locations. We haven't decided how to do that specifically in Alaska and the Arctic, yet."

Lunday added that the plan is to have future fast response cutters homeported in Seward, Sitka and Ketchikan. But infrastructure still needs to be developed in Sitka and Seward before those vessels can dock there.

Admiral Kevin Lunday has been nominated to be the 28th Commandant of the Coast Guard. But as of August, 2025 he is currently serving as Acting Commandant until confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday has been nominated to the post, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

The new Kodiak cutters are the latest in a build-up of Coast Guard personnel and infrastructure in Kodiak.

Since at least 2018 the Coast Guard has taken steps to build a handful of fast response cutters bound for Alaska – and to homeport three of them in Kodiak. That includes an expansion of 200 service members and their families on Base Kodiak, with more local housing at Nemetz Park to accommodate them. The new housing complex was announced in 2022, at a cost of $85 million. In that same time frame, the population of Coast Guard Base Kodiak has roughly doubled to over 2,000 members.

Although these Sentinel-class cutters were authorized to be built years ago, they are being included as part of plans the Trump administration said it has to renew the Coast Guard's capability. Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security which oversees the Coast Guard, calls it a blueprint to transform the force after "decades of underinvestment, neglect and strategic drift."

The Coast Guard renovation plan has been deemed Force Design 2028.

"Force Design 2028 kind of had two components of strategy and funding," said Deputy DHS Secretary Troy Edgar. "So the strategy that had been laid out with the Secretary and worked very closely with the commandant, really took the Force Design 2028 that would take quite a bit of time, at least three to five years, to come to full fruition."

During the Aug. 11 commissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Edgar noted that the Earl Cunningham is an investment in the Coast Guard's growing presence in this part of the country.

"And with the Arctic region and the natural resources that are up here right now, you can see that the President and the Department of Homeland Security we're very focused on making sure that we don't leave the Arctic uncovered," he said. "And as we can see that right now, our adversaries are absolutely focused on this area."

Roughly 24 hours earlier in Juneau on Aug. 10, the service commissioned its first additional icebreaker in 25 years – the Storis, which was formerly the private vessel Aiviq.

Troy Edgar, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has been making the rounds through Alaska this week with stops in Juneau and Kodiak for Coast Guard commissioning ceremonies within 24 hours of each other.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Troy Edgar, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was making the rounds through Alaska last week with stops in Juneau and Kodiak for Coast Guard commissioning ceremonies within 24 hours of each other.

Edgar said more investment is coming to the Coast Guard in Alaska after the One Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4. That gave the Coast Guard its largest budget ever, nearly $25 billion. That does not include the roughly $14 billion the Trump administration is asking to go to the Coast Guard in the fiscal year 2026 federal budget.

Last month on July 29 the Coast Guard started the process for ordering at least 10 additional fast response cutters from Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana with the new funding, according to a Coast Guard press release. So far, Bollinger has built 60 new FRCs for the Coast Guard, including four that are in service in Alaska.

The third new cutter to be homeported in Kodiak, the Frederick Mann, is scheduled to arrive in the next few months.
Copyright 2025 KMXT
Public Safety
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey has been reporting in Alaska for nearly a decade and currently works at KMXT in Kodiak. Hovey was born and raised in Virginia. He spent most of his childhood in rural Virginia just outside of Charlottesville where University of Virginia is located. Hovey was drawn in by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome, Alaska. Hovey went to Syracuse University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Broadcast Digital Journalism.
See stories by Davis Hovey