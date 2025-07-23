Anchorage police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal motorcycle crash

Anchorage police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a collision that killed a motorcyclist Sunday evening in Spenard.

According to a police statement issued Tuesday, officers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the collision that killed Christian Islas-Stauffer, 31, near Arlington Drive and West Northern Lights Boulevard.

“When APD officers and (Anchorage Fire Department) medics arrived on scene, they located the motorcycle and its driver who was found unresponsive,” police said in the statement. “The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital by AFD medics where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

Initial indications are that the motorcycle struck a white GMC pickup truck, which then left the scene, police spokesman Christopher Barraza said.

Barraza had no further details on the collision Wednesday morning. No charges have been filed in the case.