Anchorage police investigate suspicious death of boy found in car

Alaska Public Media | By Chris Klint
Published April 28, 2025 at 1:08 PM AKDT
Blue and red police lights.
Valerie Lake
/
Alaska Public Media
An Anchorage police vehicle's emergency lights flash red and blue.

Anchorage police are asking the public for any information about a boy’s suspicious death after his body was found Sunday morning in a car parked in the Fairview area.

Police described the boy as a juvenile but did not release his age or his name.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said dispatchers received a call at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, asking that officers conduct a welfare check on someone inside a blue sedan. The vehicle was parked near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Karluk Street, several blocks west of Merrill Field.

“When our officers arrived on scene they found the car, and inside the car they located a deceased male juvenile,” Barraza said.

Although his death is not currently deemed a homicide, Barraza said, police do consider it suspicious.

The boy was last seen alive a few days ago, Barraza said, soon before his body was discovered in the sedan.

“We do not believe it was there very long,” Barraza said.

Barraza said investigators are still trying to contact the sedan’s owner. Further details about the incident are being withheld as police try to learn more, he said.

Police are asking that anyone with information or surveillance video from the area contact them at 311.
Public Safety
Chris Klint
Chris Klint is a web producer and breaking news reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cklint@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Chris Klint